As soon as players load up Helldivers 2, they’ll notice its tongue-in-cheek humor, which is present in every aspect of its gameplay, menus, and world. This humor spreads beyond the game, with easter eggs that only hardcore fans of the series will understand.

Developer Arrowhead Game Studio has a strong bond with the communities of its games. Helldivers was a beloved title that many were sorry to see the company move on from. However, Helldivers 2 steps in to fill the void, and the development team has shown how close it is with its players through the easter eggs that are tucked away in each map. One of these easter eggs includes a shovel, and it looks like the most random addition to the map without proper context.

How to Find the Shovel Easter Egg in Helldivers 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

To find the shovel easter egg in Helldivers 2, players must complete the game’s tutorial and run around the transport at the end of the course. The shovel easter egg is located just below the ridge beyond this rocket, which most players won’t even see.

Screenshot by Gamepur

It’s possible to explore the colossal map the tutorial is set in, but we don’t recommend it. After a certain point, it’s clear that the developer didn’t believe players would set foot in certain areas, but we did. We saw mightily cliffs we could walk under and barriers made of sand that stood up. Of course, these aren’t bugs, we were almost brok the game while looking for easter eggs.

What is the Shovel Easter Egg in Helldivers 2?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The shovel easter egg in Helldivers 2 appears to be a reference to the war between shovels and forks that the game developer has been fueling outside of its games long before the release of this title. We don’t fully understand it, but there are legions of fans who do.

The above video was released the day before Helldivers 2, and depicts a shovel being handed to the shovel king in some sort of move of ultimate power. It could be a peace offering or a trick. We just don’t know. The comments don’t help explain what’s going on any further, so we’ll have to wait for more videos to uncover the truth.

While researching this easter egg, we encountered several fans making links between the Shovel Knight and Helldivers series. However, these games are made and published by different companies, so this makes no sense. As far as we can tell, there is no connection.