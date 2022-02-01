How to get Sylphid Horn in Zenith: The Last City

You need to collect all kinds of resources in Zenith: The Last City. Sometimes you must do this to complete quests, but you may also need resources for cooking at various points in the game. This guide explains how to get Sylphid Horn, so you always know how to pick more up.

Where to find Sylphid Horn in Zenith: The Last City

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sylphid Horn is a resource that drops from enemies. You won’t get it from every enemy you kill, but most low-level Sylphids will drop it. You’re more likely to get Sylphid Horn from the Sylphids with a sword and shield than you are the ranged magical variants. The human enemies in the opening area of the world can also drop Sylphid Horn, so you can naturally pick up all the Sylphid Horn you need by running around the world completing story quests.

To collect Sylphid Horn, you need to reach out and grab it, then hold it to your mouth and let go of it. This will dump it into your inventory so that you can continue playing. Keep track of your quests to see when you have enough Sylphid Horn to hand them in. If you need it for any other purpose, you’ll have to open the menu and check your inventory to see the amount you’ve collected.