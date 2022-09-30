How to get the Terraformer in Terraria

As you progress further in your Terraria playthrough, you will be unlocking more and more ways to influence and change the world. The bosses and monsters get challenging, and there are more challenges to overcome, but there are always ways to deal with them. But sometimes, you want to relax and flex your god-like powers of creation by changing your surroundings. A powerful Terraria character can change the very biomes around them. This was done with the Clentaminator, but with the Labor of Love update, we have gained Clentaminator on steroids. It’s called the Terraformer, and in this guide, we will explain how to get it and use it.

How to unlock the Terraformer in Terraria

Getting the Terraformer is an easy step, but getting to that easy step is somewhat more difficult. More specifically, to even be able to do the transformation, you will first have to defeat the Moon Lord boss — which puts the Terraformer firmly in the end-game item category.

After the Moon Lord has been defeated, take your Clentaminator and seek out a pool of Shimmer. You can create one with the Bottomless Shimmer Bucket or seek one randomly generated in an Aether Cave. There, simply throw the Clentaminator into Shimmer, and it will transform into a swanky new Terraformer tool.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to use the Terraformer in Terraria

The Terraformer is a beefed-up version of the Clentaminator. You can use it to create or destroy biomes with its spray. Like its predecessor, it uses different colored Solutions to differently affect the biomes you spray them on.

However, the difference is that the Terraformer can reach up to 95 tiles in length and has a spread of 7 tiles, which lets you paint the biomes much quicker and for less Solution cost. But that’s not all; there is also a 1 in 3 chance that the Terraformer won’t consume a Solution upon firing.