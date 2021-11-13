how-to-get-the-69-dodge-charger-daytona-in-hot-wheels-unleashed

The 69 Dodge Charger Daytona is a classic Hot Wheels car. It was first introduced in 2013 as part of the Hot Wheels Garage collection in Malaysia. Since then, it’s been reproduced almost every year, including multiple versions in 2016, like the Fast & Furious metal flake dark red edition. It’s now possible for you to get your hands on the iconic 2019 Hot Wheels Flames edition of the vehicle in Hot Wheels Unleashed, and this guide explains how.

Keep checking the shop and Blind Boxes

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are two ways to get this car for your collection. The first is to keep buying Blind Boxes and hope for the best. Blind Boxes are loot boxes in Hot Wheels Unleashed that cost 500 Coins each. The more you open, the stronger your chances of earning a car you want from them, but it will take you a long time and it costs a lot of Coins to acquire the vehicle this way.

The second way to get the 69 Dodge Charger Daytona is to buy it from the in-game shop. The inventory in the shop changes every hour or so of in-game time you spend racing. As such, you can check the shop, do a few races if the car isn’t there, and check again afterward to see if it’s been added in the new rotation. When we found the car in our shop, it cost 1,200 Coins, which is a reasonable amount for a classic like this. It’s certainly cheaper than one of the original Hot Wheels cars like the Ford Hot Heap.