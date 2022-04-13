How to get the Amalgam legendary armor in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The Amalgam can be the best and the worst of the legendary armor sets depending on what you roll on it. This is because the Amalgam armor doesn’t have a special ability. What makes this armor special is that it has five randomized bonuses that are all beneficial to your character. It may take a while to find one that fits your character perfectly though. That is why it’s important to know how to farm for it. Here is how you can get the Amalgam legendary armor in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Like all of the armors in the Wonderlands, the Amalgam is considered a world drop. This means that it can drop from any notable loot source in the game. Notable loot sources are anything that can drop loot. This makes finding this specific armor a bit difficult since you don’t know what is going to drop. Luckily, there is a way to make getting this armor a bit easier and you only need to progress a little way into the campaign.

To farm the Amalgam armor, you will need to progress through the campaign to the point where you are able to enter the Weepwild Dankness. The quest you will have during his time is Thy Bard, With a Vengeance. You don’t need to complete this quest to reach the Ancient Obelisk in the area. If you decide to progress along the quest, you will come across the Ancient Obelisk along the quest path. You can easily reach the obelisk from the Busted Ruins fast travel point. This obelisk will have you fight waves of mushroom enemies that are easily defeated with fire elemental weapons. The miniboss of this obelisk is the Monstrous Shroom. You can farm this miniboss to obtain the Amalgam armor faster than you would elsewhere. Remember to increase your Loot Luck before farming for legendary items. This can be done by completing the Shrine of Aaron G and finding Lucky Dice. If you have already completed the campaign, playing on higher Chaos Levels will also increase your Loot Luck.