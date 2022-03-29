Where to find the Ancient Obelisk in the Weepwild Dankness in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Ancient Obelisks are a test of your character’s strength. These collectibles make your face off against a large group of enemies to charge the Obelisk before sending out a strong enemy to finish the job. If you manage to survive the onslaught, you get a reward. This typically means a pile of loot for you to rummage through to upgrade your character. Each area has at least one Ancient Obelisk, here is where you can find the one in Weepwild Dankness in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can find this Ancient Obelisk, you will need to reach the Weepwild Dankness. Luckily, it won’t take you very long to reach this area because it comes shortly after the tutorial. Once you have saved Brighthoof, you will have access to the Overworld and plenty of new areas. While you might be tempted to do some sidequests, you can follow the main campaign to find Mr. Torgue in the Weepwild Dankness.

When you run into Torgue, he will have you follow him around to different crystals to help bring the energy back to his magical lute. During this time, you will travel across the map of the Weepwild Dankness. Along the path you take, you will be able to spot the Ancient Obelisk on your right. It is hard to miss since you will be running right past it. If you choose to head in this direction before meeting Torgue, you can find the Obelisk near the Busted-Ass Ruins fast travel location.