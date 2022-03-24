How to get the Animal Skins in Lost Ark
Free goodies are on the way.
Smilegate has been showering Lost Ark players with in-game gifts from time to time. Earlier, the developers celebrated the game’s release in the western region by handing out free in-game gifts. Now, they are giving Animal Skins as part of the apology compensation for several bugs that have been rampant in the game.
How to get the Animal Skins
The game’s developers recently released a blog addressing all the bugs that have been surfacing. According to them, the fixes are on the way, and players will be getting new Animal Skins as compensation. Here are all the rewards that players be getting:
- Animal Skin Selection Chest
- Appearance Change Ticket
- Jukebox songs
- Legendary Card Pack Selection Chest x2
- Lost Ark United Structure
- Menelik’s Tome x5
- Mokokon Pet Selection Chest
- Moko-board Mount Selection Chest
- Pheons x132
The rewards were supposed to go out in the first week after 21st March so expect them to arrive any day soon. However, it’s unclear if there will be a special quest to obtain these rewards, so make sure to log in daily during the reward period.
Although players are getting sweet compensation rewards, several lingering issues need to be addressed. Despite the game release in the West, several important raids and end-game content are missing, which are otherwise available to South Korean players.