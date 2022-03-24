How to get the Animal Skins in Lost Ark

Smilegate has been showering Lost Ark players with in-game gifts from time to time. Earlier, the developers celebrated the game’s release in the western region by handing out free in-game gifts. Now, they are giving Animal Skins as part of the apology compensation for several bugs that have been rampant in the game.

How to get the Animal Skins

The game’s developers recently released a blog addressing all the bugs that have been surfacing. According to them, the fixes are on the way, and players will be getting new Animal Skins as compensation. Here are all the rewards that players be getting:

Animal Skin Selection Chest

Appearance Change Ticket

Jukebox songs

Legendary Card Pack Selection Chest x2

Lost Ark United Structure

Menelik’s Tome x5

Mokokon Pet Selection Chest

Moko-board Mount Selection Chest

Pheons x132

The rewards were supposed to go out in the first week after 21st March so expect them to arrive any day soon. However, it’s unclear if there will be a special quest to obtain these rewards, so make sure to log in daily during the reward period.

Although players are getting sweet compensation rewards, several lingering issues need to be addressed. Despite the game release in the West, several important raids and end-game content are missing, which are otherwise available to South Korean players.