How to get the Arachnophobia short bow in Guild Wars 2

Arachnophobia is a bow that comes in the shape of a spider and was added as a part of the Halloween event skins. There are two main ways to obtain the Arachnophobia short bow in Guild Wars 2.

Crafting

Image by Gamepur

The following items are required to craft the bow:

100 Mystic Coins – 20 of these are obtained every 28 days through daily login rewards, they can be purchased directly from the Black Lion Trading Post at a current price of 210gold.

One Gift of Spiders – these drop directly from Halloween tick-or-treat bags, but can also be purchased from the Black Lion Trading Post at a current price of 10 silver and change.

One Eldritch Scroll – this is obtained from Miyani in Lion’s Arch for 50 Spirit Shards.

in Lion’s Arch for 50 Spirit Shards. 20 Superior Sigils of the Night, which can be crafted by either Artificers, Huntsmen or Weaponsmiths at rating 400 or can be purchased at the Black Lion Trading Post for a current total price of six gold and change.

Once you’ve obtained these items you need to head to the Mystic Forge in Lion’s Arch and place each of these four items into the crafting slots to obtain the Arachnophobia short bow.

The total price of all these items if you’re looking to quickly craft the bow comes to a grand total of 226 gold and change.

Purchasing

Screenshot by Gamepur

The current trading price of the Arachnophobia shot bow on the Black Lion Trading Post is at a purchase price of 188 gold.

Compared to the quick crafting price of the bow, it is certainly more economical to simply purchase the bow.

Honorable Mention

Guaranteed Weapon Unlocks are another method to obtain the bow. However, as these drops are entirely random and have an incredibly low rate of unlocking the bow, it is not an effective or guaranteed method to obtain the Arachnophobia bow.