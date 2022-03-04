How to get the Ashes of War: Carian Grandeur in Elden Ring

If you are a magic-user who wants the thrill of having a greatsword but doesn’t actually want to invest enough points into strength to wield one, this might be the weapon art for you. The Carian Grandeur weapon art coats your weapon in a shell of magic that mimics an ultra-greatsword before slamming it down on your opponent and dealing tremendous damage. Here is where you can find the Ashes of War: Carian Grandeur in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

For starters, you will need to make your way into and through Caria Manor. This area is located in the northern section of Liurnia and is quite simple to reach if you come from the Kingsrealm Ruins southwest of the manor. Once you are in the manor, progress through the area until you reach the boss door. For good measure, you can defeat the boss before trying to get the weapon art.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When looking at the boss door, look to the left and you will find another doorway hidden behind some trees. Go through the doorway and jump down the cliffs. Be careful of the jar people who reside below. On your way down, pay attention to the gate. Once you get far enough down, jump off the cliffs and onto the top of the gate. You will find the weapon art there.