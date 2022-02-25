How to get the Astray ship in Lost Ark

Players venturing into Lost Ark will need a ship for their water expeditions. Although there are a bunch of ships available in the game, not all are worth picking. Astray Ship is arguably the best and the fastest in the game, but it is not easy to obtain. Hence, we’ve put together a guide explaining the procedure to get the Astray Ship.

How to get the Astray ship

Astray is arguably the best ship in the game right now. It has high speed and is very durable. As mentioned before, obtaining Astray Ship can be very time-consuming. If you are an average gamer and still play the game daily, it wil take you a minimum of a month to get the ship.

To acquire the ship, you need to have 300,000 Pirate Coins. This is a huge sum and will take a while to gather. Hence, it’s important to complete daily tasks and side quests whenever possible to earn the currency quickly. Once done, you need to select the “She Drifts, Sea Gifts” quest from the menu. You need to attempt and complete the quest daily since you get rewards for crossing milestones based on days. After almost 28 days, you’ll get the blueprint for the Astray ship as the reward. Using the blueprint and 300,000, you’ll be able to obtain the ship.