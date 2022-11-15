How to get the Bag of Furious Winds toy in the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight pre-patch

Phase Two of the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight prepatch is in full swing, and there are a few fun rewards that will only be available during the two week period before the official launch of the expansion on November 28. During this time, players can fight of Primalist forces in Primal Storm events to earn currency for some unique collectibles and catch-up gear. One such item is the new Bag of Furious Winds toy. Here is how to easily obtain this limited-time reward.

Where to get the Bag of Furious Winds toy in World of Warcraft

https://bnetcmsus-a.akamaihd.net/cms/gallery/X9RKUU8YIGN41668202091378.mp4 Video via Activision Blizzard

The Bag of Furious Winds toy activates a twister in front of your character that will suck up any nearby critters and fling them around the vortex. It is not a hard toy to obtain provided you are willing to put in a bit of work.

Upon logging in for the first time during Phase Two of the prepatch, your characters level 10 or higher will get a small quest that unlocks the Primal Storm event vendors. Primal Storms are marked on the map, rotate every couple of hours, and can be found in the following areas:

Northern Barrens

Un’Goro Crater

Tirisfal Glades

Badlands

The goal of Primal Storms is to weaken the primal lord enough to be able to attack it. The boss will start with a 99 stack buff and cannot be attacked. It will lose a stack for every primalist enemy in the area killed. Every kill in the area counts, so players do not have to do it all alone. Once enough enemies are killed, the boss will be vulnerable. Players will earn a chance at 252 item-level gear from each boss they take down as well as Primeval Essence, a currency used to purchase collectibles and gear from vendors at the docks in their respective faction’s capital city.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Bag of Furious Winds toy can be purchased for 100 Primeval Essence. Defeating an elemental lord boss rewards this currency as well as several repeatable quests that can be obtained next to the vendor. Diligent players should have the required amount to purchase the toy in no time at all.

Related: How to get the Unstable Elemental Confluence heirloom trinket in the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight pre-patch

Phase Two of the pre-patch also allows players to create a Drackthyr Evoker and play through their starting area provided they have purchased the Dragonflight expansion and meet the requirements.