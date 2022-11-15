How to get the Unstable Elemental Confluence heirloom trinket in the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight pre-patch

The World of Warcraft: Dragonflight hype is picking up speed with the release of Phase Two of the pre-patch activities. There is quite a bit to do while waiting for the launch of the new expansion. Of course, that also means there are some secrets to discover. Diligent players who partake in the pre-patch Primal Storm events can assemble a fancy and powerful heirloom trinket to use while leveling up alts to bring to the Dragon Isles.

Where to get the items to make the Unstable Elemental Confluence heirloom trinket

In order to obtain the Unstable Elemental Confluence heirloom trinket, players will need to invest some time in hunting down the elemental lords in the Primal Storm events around Azeroth. It will also require a bit of luck.

Primal Storms are marked on the map, rotate every couple hours, and can be found in the following areas:

Northern Barrnes

Un’Goro Crater

Tirisfal Glades

Badlands

The goal of Primal Storms is to weaken the primal lord enough to be able to attack it. The boss will start with a 99 stack buff and cannot be attacked. It will lose a stack for every primalist enemy in the area killed. Every kill in the area counts, so players do not have to do it all alone. Once enough enemies are killed, the boss will be defeatable. Players will earn a chance at 252 item level gear from each boss they take down as well as Primeval Essence, a currency used to purchase collectibles and gear from vendors in their respective capital cities.

When killing elemental lord bosses, each one also has a chance to drop a Dimmed Primeval item of its respective element. The drop rate is unknown at the moment, but two weeks should be enough to complete the trinket. Consistency is key. There are four different Dimmed Primeval items:

Dimmed Primeval Fire from Fire Lords

Dimmed Primeval Earth from Earthen Lords

Dimmed Primeval Storm from Nature Lords

Dimmed Primeval Water from Water Lords

Combining all four of these items will create the Unstable Elemental Confluence heirloom trinket and add it to the heirloom collection tab. The trinket can be used on any character on an account that unlocks it and levels with the character. It has the character spec’s main stat and a proc, “your spells and abilities have a chance to usher in primal magics, dealing damage to enemies and buffing allies.”

Keep in mind that these Dimmed Primeval items are bind-on-pickup and cannot be placed on the auction house. This means that players need to collect them all on a single character. Primal Storm events are available to any character level 10 or higher.

Phase Two of the pre-patch also allows players to create a Drackthyr Evoker and play through their starting area provided they have purchased the Dragonflight expansion and meet the requirements.