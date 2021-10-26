How to get The Baneful Fox mask in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

You’ll be able to customize the trainer you create in Pokémon Legends: Arceus with various cosmetic items. These items will give your character a unique look, making them stand out as they travel the historic Hisui landscape. For those looking to add The Baneful Fox mask to your inventory, you’ll want to make sure you prepare to grab the game early.

The Baneful Fox mask will be available to all players who purchase Pokémon Legends: Arceus early before it releases on January 28, 2022. You’ll be able to buy it directly from the Nintendo eShop page or visit the Pokémon Legends: Arceus website. Both take you to the same preorder page.

You’ll need to wait for the game to be fully released before you redeem it. However, The Baneful Fox mask will be available to anyone who preordered the game through the game’s Mystery Box system, similar to how many other Pokémon preorder items have been delivered to trainers. You’ll then be able to place on The Baneful Fox mask and run around Hisui with it.

Image via Pokemon Legends: Arceus website

Alongside The Baneful Fox set, everyone who preorders the game will receive the Hisuian Growlithe Kimono Set. You will need access to the internet if you want to retrieve these items in-game.