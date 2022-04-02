How to get the Barrelmaker legendary spell in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Perhaps one of the strongest spells in the Wonderlands, the Barrelmaker legendary spell, has you shoot a literal barrel at your enemies that explodes on impact. When the barrel explodes, it causes a massive AoE that can seriously hurt enemies. This spell is great for dealing with large groups of enemies. Here is how you can get the Barrelmaker legendary spell in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

To obtain this spell, you first need to complete a few tasks. First, you will need to complete the tutorial. After that, you will need to complete the Brighthoof section of the campaign. Lastly, you need to pick up and complete the Goblins Tired of Forced Oppression side quest. It can be picked up from the quest board in Brighthoof. This mission will take you through Mount Craw. There is an Ancient Obelisk near where this quest ends.

Run across the frozen lake to the Ancient Obelisk in the image above. As with any Ancient Obelisk, you will need to defeat waves of enemies until the miniboss appears. The miniboss for this obelisk is Pigwart. When facing him, make sure you have guns that deal electric, poison, and fire damage since he has three health bars. He has a good chance to drop this spell and it is easy to farm this obelisk since there is a nearby respawn station. As always, we suggest increasing your Loot Luck by finding Lucky Dice before farming enemies to give you a better chance at getting legendary gear.