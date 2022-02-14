How to get the Bifrost Key in Lost Ark

Progression is vital in Lost Ark, so you want to find any way you can to make it through to the rest of the game and continue leveling up, becoming more powerful. A good way to shorten the time it takes to get from place to place is using the Bifrost, which unlocks with Bifrost Key. You’ll need to unlock a Bifrost Key to use a Bifrost Slot so you can create customized, fast travel locations, making it easier to finish up daily tasks. This guide covers how to get a Bifrost Key in Lost Ark.

Everyone unlocks the first Bifrost Slot as they progress through the game. You will receive your first Bifrost Slot once you receive your Shipping Boat license, so you’ll want to work towards unlocking this before working about your Bifrost.

There are only two Bifrost Keys you can find in the game, and the more common one you can unlock is by receiving Ignea Tokens. You’ll obtain these by reaching 100% in Adventure Tome progress in regions throughout Lost Ark. This means you’ll have to complete all of the tasks and side activities in a given area, which may take you quite a bit of time.

Another way players will work towards unlocking a Bifrost Key is by progressing through the Roster levels. Your Roster Level will level up alongside your characters as you play through the game, all tied to the same server. Any character you’re leveling up on a given server contributes to the Roster Level, and once you hit level 60, you can gain a Bifrost Key.

There are three Bifrost Slots available to all players. However, there are two Crystalline Aura Bifrost Slots at the bottom of your Bifrost menu available to you if you subscribe. But these are not required and merely give you additional fast travel points to use in Lost Ark. If you’re content with the three standard ones available to everyone, you shouldn’t feel a need to subscribe to Crystalline Aura for the final two slots.