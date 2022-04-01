How to get the Blank Slate in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Many unique weapons and items can help you in your quest to be the most powerful Fatemaker in existence in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. One of these is Blank Slate, which can be armor that turns the tide in battle or just sits in your inventory looking pretty. This guide explains how to get Blank Slate so that you can start slaying bosses with its assistance.

How do you earn Blank Slate?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Blank Slate is a world drop, meaning that it can drop from any enemy anywhere in the Wonderlands. However, it’s more likely to drop from bosses and the most powerful enemies in the game. This includes those you face in the Chaos Chamber. This makes it challenging to acquire, and the difficulties don’t stop there with Blank Slate.

You can get Blank Slate and think you’ve hit the jackpot, but it’s pretty useless unless you can see some decent stats and attributes. All armor has a chance of dropping with attributes that enhance your spells or damage, but Blank Slate can drop without any of them, meaning it indeed will be blank. The only good thing about it will, hopefully, be what it does for your weapons.

Blank Slate will drop with red text: “Requires 1500 Clicks,” which refers to Path of Exile, and “Krangled,” which has become a meme within the Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands community. While overall, Blank Slate is a great piece of armor to pick up, it’s not the most powerful or useful in many circumstances.