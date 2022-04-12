How to get the Blaze of Glory legendary amulet in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

If you are looking to get the Blaze of Glory amulet, you might have a problem with going down. This amulet gives bonuses to the Save Your Soul system in the game. When you go down while wearing this amulet your weapons are automatically reloaded and gain a bonus 30% fire damage. The downside to this amulet is that the Save Your Soul timer depletes 50% faster than normal, giving you far less time to bring yourself back up. Here is how you can get the Blaze of Glory legendary amulet in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

The Blaze of Glory amulet isn’t able to be obtained until after you complete the Wonderlands campaign. Once you complete the campaign, you gain access to the Chaos Chamber inside Queen Butt Stallion’s castle. This randomized dungeon is home to many difficult enemies but will also get you some great loot. The Blaze of Glory amulet can drop from anything inside the Chaos Chamber such as bosses, minibosses, and normal enemies. Despite being able to drop from so many locations, you can still farm this item.

To farm this amulet, you will want to start off by increasing your Loot Luck if you haven’t already. You can increase your Loot Luck stat by finding the Lucky Dice around the Wonderlands and completing the Shrine of Aaron G. After that, you will want to increase the Chaos Level you are playing on. You can increase your Chaos Level by completing Chaos Trial runs in the Chaos Chamber. When you are on a comfortable level, start farming the Chaos Chamber. You will want to gather as many crystals as you can during your runs. To farm the amulet, you are going to spend all of the crystals on the amulet rabbit statue in the loot room at the end of your runs. This will give you the best chance of receiving this amulet.