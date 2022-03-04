How to get the Bloodhound Knight armor set in Elden Ring

You may have spent plenty of time wandering around wondering how to get the Bloodhound Knight armor. This armor set first appears on the boss of the Forlorn Hound Evergaol in Limgrave. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to get your hands on this armor set until pretty late in the game. Here is where you can find the Bloodhound Knight armor set in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get your hands on this armor, you will need to make it to the Gelmir Hero’s Grave dungeon in Mt. Gelmir. To reach Mt. Gelmir, you will either need to traverse through the mountains or take the Grand Lift of Dectus. After you reach the mountains, follow the path on the map that goes around the forest with the Minor Erdtree. The dungeon can be found shortly after the bridge.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Gelmir Hero’s Dungeon is quite difficult to navigate. If you have completed the Fringefolk Hero’s Grave dungeon, you will have an idea of what to do. There will be a chariot going up and down a large ramp. You will need to make your way down the ramp while avoiding the chariot by ducking into the alcoves on the sides.

Keep doing this until you reach the second chariot ramp. Get to the bottom of the ramp where it makes a left turn into lava. Duck into the alcove in the corner and take out the Cemetery Shade hiding there. Once that is done, jump into the gap between the ramp and the wall. There is a small platform you can land on here. Follow the path from there to find a Bloodhound Knight. Defeat it and you will receive the entire armor set.