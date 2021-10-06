How to get the Boob Tube achievement/trophy in Alan Wake Remastered

The Boob Tube achievement and trophy in Alan Wake Remastered is awarded for watching tv, but it’s not as simple as it sounds. Television sets are classified as a collectible, with 14 different tv’s in all playing different episodes of the in-universe Night Springs program. You don’t unlock it for watching one show or all of them, so what do you need to do? Read our guide below to find out.

Boob Tube can’t be unlocked until the fourth episode. After a series of events, Alan Wake finds himself confined to Dr. Emil Hartman’s clinic. Hartman gives Alan a tour of the mental facility while passing off Alan’s alleged experiences as schizophrenic hallucinations.

Shortly after beginning this episode, all hell breaks loose and the darkness begins consuming the clinic’s residents and inanimate objects. Luckily, the television in question isn’t hidden in an optional area. After using a flare to unblock a doorway previously blocked by bear statue poltergeists, players make their way down a linear hallway until they reach a room with a door to another hallway.

This room houses a manuscript page, with a television set hanging on the wall. Interacting with this specific set nets the Boob Tube achievement/trophy.