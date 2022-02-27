How to get the Book of Demons in Lost Ark

Lost Ark has a wide variety of items that are collectibles or serve a special purpose. One of the more peculiar items that players will encounter is the Book of Demons that the Demon Merchant, Naphta, sells. Although acquiring it is pretty straightforward, many are unaware of how to do so.

How to get the Book of Demons

When in the Flowering Orchard area, you’ll come across a special merchant that goes by the name of Naphta. The NPC will sell you the Book of Demons for 250 Silvers, which is fairly easy to get. The item cannot be dismantled or traded but sells for 13 Silvers.

Unfortunately, there seems to be no use for the book as of now. The text inside the book is written in some ancient language, and that’s all we know so far. According to some speculations, the book is required for a specific quest in the same area where you encounter the merchant; however, we are yet to find an official source that says likewise. Whatever the case may be, there is a chance that we will get a quest regarding the book in the future. That said, it’s better not to buy the book as of now since it will only take up the inventory space.