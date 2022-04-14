How to get the Bradluck legendary amulet in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Loot Luck is a stat that is often overlooked but necessary if you want to do legendary farming. After all, this important stat determines how lucky you are whenever loot drops in the world. You can give your Loot Luck a major boost with the Bradluck amulet. This amulet increases your Loot Luck by a massive 30%-40%. Unfortunately, it also applies a random negative effect to you every eight seconds. These random effects can damage you, mess with your weapons, and slow you down. Hopefully, the boost in luck is worth it. Here is how you can get the Bradluck legendary amulet in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Like most of the legendary items in the game, the Bradluck amulet is considered a world drop item. This means that it can drop from any notable loot source. Notable loot sources include things like bosses, minibosses, chests, Lucky Dice, and even normal enemies. Unfortunately, this is the only way that the Bradluck amulet drops as well. There isn’t a dedicated farming spot where you can obtain this legendary amulet. There is, however, a way to make getting this amulet a little easier.

To increase your chances of getting this amulet, you will want to wait until you have the Chaos Chamber unlocked. The Chaos Chamber is unlocked by completing the campaign. Before running the Chaos Chamber, we recommend getting your Loot Luck up by collecting the Lucky Dice during the campaign and completing the Shrine of Aaron G. Once you have the Chaos Chamber unlocked, complete Chaos Trials to increase your Chaos Level. This will further increase your Loot Luck to help you get legendary gear. Once you are comfortable with your Loot Luck and Chaos Level, do extended runs in the Chaos Chamber. This will allow you to get more crystals. At the end of your runs, you will enter a loot room with a bunch of rabbit statues. Spend all of your hard-earned crystals on the amulet rabbit statue to increase your chances of getting the Bradluck amulet. While this isn’t a guaranteed farming area, you can at least use the rabbit statue to limit the loot you get to only amulets.