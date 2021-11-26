how-to-get-the-cadillac-seville-by-gucci-in-hot-wheels-unleashed

The Cadillac Seville by Gucci is one of the most desirable Hot Wheels vehicles of all time. It was officially revealed as part of a collaboration between Mattel and Gucci in October 2021, with the physical collector’s car going on sale shortly after. At the time, the car was confirmed as coming to Hot Wheels Unleashed, but no one knew precisely when it would arrive. However, the car is now available in the game, and this guide explains how you can pick it up for your collection.

Play and win

There’s no secret method to getting the Cadillac Seville by Gucci in Hot Wheels Unleashed. If you play the latest version of the game, it should automatically be added to your collection. The car is part of the Secret rarity range, and it may well be the first secret car you unlock. While you need to download most of the free DLC cars that come to the game, this one was added for free as part of the collaboration deal with Gucci directly through an update. The car was also released just in time to coincide with the House of Gucci movie.

If you see this car racing ahead of you in the game’s campaign or online and wonder how to unlock it, search through your collection until you find the secret cars. It should be listed there. If it isn’t, try updating your game to the latest version, which should make it appear.