Gucci Cadillac Seville Collab is coming to Hot Wheels Unleashed

Developer Milestone has announced that the recently released The Hot Wheels x Gucci Cadillac Seville Collab car is coming to Hot Wheels Unleashed. While there’s no firm release date for the vehicle yet, it is indicated that it’ll be added to the game in the next few months.

A presentation was held this week to reveal and launch The Hot Wheels x Gucci Cadillac Seville Collab. This car is a 1:64th scale die-cast model replica of the original Seville by Gucci Cadillac designed by Aldo Gucci himself in 1978.

The new Hot Wheels car is now available for collectors to physically purchase in stores, but it won’t take long to come to Hot Wheels Unleashed. This vehicle will be the first limited edition Hot Wheels car in Hot Wheels Unleashed, making it even more desirable than the elusive 24 Ours.

The press release we received has no release date, but it does indicate that we’ll be able to ride in style this winter, which suggests that the car will be in Hot Wheels Unleashed at some point in the months remaining in 2021.

Hot Wheels Unleashed is set to receive its first update with new cars this week, and a Batman Expansion is launching with specialized vehicles for players to collect next month.