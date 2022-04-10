How to get the Cannonballer in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

If you want a powerful gun but don’t want to forget about what it’s like to be a pirate, go pick yourself up the Cannonballer. Instead of shooting out a rocket like most RPGs do, the Cannonballer’s special ability is that it shoots out a large cannonball that deals massive AoE damage. Go ahead and bring out the pirate in yourself. You’ll be happy you did. Here is how you can get the Cannonballer in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Cannonballer can be easy to get if you are lucky enough. This weapon is considered a world drop like most of the other legendary items in the game. World drop items can come from any notable loot source in the Wonderlands. Notable loot sources include things like chests, minibosses, bosses, and even normal enemies. While this is great for obtaining legendary gear, it also makes it difficult to get specific items unless you know where to look. Luckily, you can also farm a boss for the Cannonballer.

To farm the Cannonballer, you will need to progress through the game to reach Wargtooth Shallows. When you reach this area, you will need to complete the story mission here called Ballad of Bones. At the end of this mission, you end up fighting LeChance. He is an easy boss to beat as long as you bring in weapons that deal cryo damage. To farm LeChance, you just need to come back to the Wreck of the Tempest’s Scorn fast travel point. The boss arena is next to it. Remember to increase your Loot Luck before you go farming for legendary gear. This will make the likeliness of getting a legendary item go way up.