How to get the Cardboard Companions achievement/trophy in Alan Wake Remastered

Players get the Cardboard Companions achievement and trophy in Alan Wake Remastered for finding all the cardboard standees. There are six in all scattered throughout the game’s first DLC episode. You must walk up and read them to log them in your collectibles.

The first cardboard standee is located nearby the hardware store. After dispatching some poltergeists in the street, a hardware store is your only route forward. Upon exiting the store through the back door, turn right to find the Odin Anderson standee beside the building.

The second standee can be found after hopping over the fencing. Instead of moving forward in the direction of the park, look left. The words “flare” and “flash” are going to be floating nearby. Head further in that direction and turn left again to find the Sarah Breaker standee tucked away in the corner.

The third standee is found immediately after entering the church. You’ll need to fight off some poltergeists to open the door to the church. Once inside, Barry is to your immediate left.

For the fourth standee, you’ll need to create a bridge path out of a destroyed train car along the critical path using a huge searchlight. After dropping from the train car, the Cynthia Weaver cardboard standee sits near the edge of the cliff to your right.

At some point during the critical path, you’ll come across an expansive wasteland of lamp posts that periodically turn on and off. After making it to the end, you’ll come across a checkpoint signified by a street light. Instead of dropping down to the next area, turn to your right to find the Thor Anderson standee chilling by some rocks.

After making it through a miniature maze of shipping containers and fighting a chainsaw Taken, you’ll enter a building with a door that needs to be broken. Once past this building, the Alice standee is found beside the structure toward its right-hand side.