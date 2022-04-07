How to get the Catatumbo in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The Catatumbo is one of the new hand crossbows that you can find in the Wonderlands. This legendary pistol may not seem extremely powerful. That is because it unleashes its true power when you get critical hits. Critical hits with this weapon cause a lightning bolt to strike the enemy from above dealing great damage. If you play as a Stabbomancer, this gun might just be for you. Here is how you get the Catatumbo in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You won’t have to progress very far into the story to obtain this weapon. This is because the Catatumbo is what is known as a world drop. World drops are items that can drop from pretty much any notable loot source in the game. Notable loot sources include minibosses, bosses, and chests. It also includes normal enemies meaning that you can get this weapon from anywhere. If you want to farm for this weapon, you will need to wait until you beat the game.

When you complete the campaign, you get access to the Chaos Chamber. The Chaos Chamber allows you to run through randomized dungeons and collect loot along the way. During each normal run of the Chaos Chamber, you will fight a miniboss and a boss that can both drop the Catatumbo. For increased chances of getting the Catatumbo, spend your crystals from the Chaos Chamber on the pistol rabbit statue at the end. This will make it so you only get pistols as loot, increasing your chances of getting that specific weapon. Of course, make sure you increase your Loot Luck before farming for an item.