How to get the chest behind the library fireplace in Hogwarts Legacy

In Hogwarts Legacy the Library is, unsurprisingly, the main room in the Library Annex part of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. As you’d expect, there are a lot of books in the library, some of which are flying around of their own accord. But there’s also a fireplace keeping the students and librarians warm while they read and study, and if you’ve been searching the library thoroughly, and using your Revelio spell, you might have noticed that there’s a large loot chest behind the fireplace. But that fire never burns out, so how do you get into the room behind it?

How to get the Library fireplace chest in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

You don’t have any chance of getting the Library fireplace chest until you’ve completed Madam Kogawa’s Assignment 1, in which you have to fly around on your broomstick popping balloons floating above Hogsmeade train station and above the Hogwarts Quidditch pitch. In order to start Madam Kogawa’s Assignment 1, you have to have bought your own broom at Spintwitches Sporting Needs in Hogsmeade, to have reached at least XP level 5, and to have completed The Map Chamber main story quest. Complete Madam Kogawa’s Assignment 1, and she will teach you the Glacius spell, which means you now have the magic power needed to get to the Library fireplace chest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have learned the Glacius spell, assign it to one of your spell sets and head over to the Library. Give that fireplace a blast of Glacius and the fire will be extinguished. Walk towards the fireplace now, and you’ll automatically stoop to squeeze through it. The loot inside the chest is a randomly generated gear item. We got Blue Solar Protection Goggles, which provide strong defense and make a bold fashion statement, but you might get something different.