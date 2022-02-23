How to get the Clawstrider override from Cauldron: IOTA in Horizon Forbidden West

To get the Clawstrider override in Horizon Forbidden West, you need to override the core of Cauldron IOTA. Cauldron: IOTA is on the far north of the map, a short distance west of the Ninmah Research Lab that you’ll visit during the Cradle of Echoes main quest. It is guarded by two Apex Leaplashers, but these are easily disposed of with a few Purgewater traps and a good beating from your spear. The main door to Cauldron: IOTA is closed and there’s no way to open it, so head northwest to find an alternative way in.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the middle of the southern half of the search area is a deep crevasse. Carefully climb down into it, deal with the Tracker Burrowers (Acid Traps are your friend here), then go into the tunnel at the north end. Follow the tunnel until you arrive inside Cauldron: IOTA. By now, the game will have warned you if you’re well below the required level, and advised you to make sure you’re well prepared. It’s right: you should be at least level 17 and equipped with plenty of Shock, Purgewater, and Acid traps and ammo before you attempt this Cauldron. You can probably manage it at a lower level though, if you’re badass like us.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Drop down from platform to platform, then head northeast, follow the tunnel around to the left, and go through the Cauldron door. Turn left and kill the Leaplashers, being careful not to fall in the lava. Grapple across the lava and you will encounter a Clawstrider. Try to lay down as many Shock traps as you can before it spots you. Landing Critical Strikes while it’s shocked will make this fight a lot quicker.

Related: How to complete Cauldron: Mu in Horizon Forbidden West

Screenshot by Gamepur

Override the Network Uplink on the west wall and a kind of ladder will appear above it. Climb up to the top, then jump across to the right, and pull yourself up onto the platform. Jump across to the first forge when its yellow handholds are at their closest to you, then climb left so that you’re hanging onto one of its joints. Jump across to the next forge when both forges are pulled back. Climb up and across it to the left, then just push the left stick to the left until Aloy jumps across to the next Forge. Shimmy across this one, then jump to the eastern platform.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Override the door, then go through the tunnel and kill some more machines. On the southeast wall there’s a kind of vent that opens and shuts. Climb it when it’s open, override another door, turn left, and rappel down. Plant Acid Traps in front of the door in the southwest wall, then override the Network Uplink. A Rollerback will enter through that southwestern door, and hopefully it’ll roll right into your Acid Traps. Continue using Acid attacks on it, and trying to break down its armor and weak points. It might take a while, but as long as you keep your distance and dodge its attacks, you’ll eventually kill it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Override the Cauldron Core to get the Clawstrider override, as well Leaplasher, Glinthawk, Lancehorn, Longleg, Skydrifter, Bellowback, Ravager, Snapmaw, and Rollerback overrides.