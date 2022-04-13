How to get the Corrupted Platemail legendary armor in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Dark magic isn’t a fad, it’s a lifestyle choice and you should reflect that by wearing some Corrupted Platemail. This legendary armor converts 30% of all your damage dealt into dark magic damage. It also increases your dark magic efficiency by 30%. This is perfect if you are running any build that could use a little extra survivability or if you are a Graveborn who just can’t get over their dark past. Here is how you can get the Corrupted Platemail legendary armor in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Like all of the other armors in the Wonderlands, the Corrupted Platemail is a world drop item. This means that it can drop from any notable loot source in the game. Notable loot sources are pretty much anything that can drop loot like minibosses, bosses, chests, and even normal enemies. This makes obtaining this specific armor harder since it can drop from anywhere in the game. Luckily, there is an area you can farm this armor. Unfortunately, it will take a while to reach.

To farm the Corrupted Platemail, you will need to wait until you reach the last area of the game; the Fearamid. The Fearamid is the area where you will fight the Dragon Lord before completing the campaign. Make sure to bring cryo, fire, poison, and shock elemental weapons to help deal with the Dragon Lord’s many health bars. You can return to the Dragon Lord by going to the Final Steps fast travel location and following the path forward to the next area. You will then ride the lift up to where you fight the Dragon Lord. Remember to increase your Loot Luck before you farm for legendary items. This can be done by finding the Lucky Dice around the world, completing the Shrine of Aaron G, and equipping gear that increases the stat. Once you beat the game, you can also increase your Chaos Level in the Chaos Chamber to give you a higher chance of getting legendary gear as well.