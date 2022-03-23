How to get the Crimsonspill Crystal Tear and Speckled Hardtear in Elden Ring

Tears are important items to get when you are traversing the Lands Between. These items are mixed into your Wondrous Flask of Physick and give it its power. The Crimsonspill Crystal Tear’s power is to increase your maximum health for a short while. This bonus is equivalent to an additional 10% max health that lasts for three minutes. The Speckled Tear increases all of your resistances and heals you of all status ailments. Talk about a wonderful brew. Here is how you get the Crimsonspill Crystal Tear and Speckled Hardtear in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain these tears, you will need to make your way to Altus Plateau. This is done by grabbing the two halves of the Dectus Medallion from Fort Haight and Fort Faroth. Once you have both halves, you can take the Grand Lift of Dectus in the northern section of Liurnia. If you don’t feel like tracking the medallion halves down, you can also brave the dungeons that connect Liurnia to the Altus Plateau. We advise newer players to take the lift since it is safer.

Once you reach the Altus Plateau, make your way to the center of the area where the forest is. Within the forest, you will find a Minor Erdtree. While most Minor Erdtrees are protected by Erdtree Avatars, this one is protected by a boss called Wormface. This terrifying being hits hard and can spew out Curse. If you let the Curse bar fill up, it will instantly kill you. If you need help dealing with Wormface, a ranged spirit summon like the Ancestral Follower is great for helping to draw aggro from you. Once Wormface is defeated, you will automatically be rewarded the two tears for your bravery.