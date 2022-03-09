How to get the cute emote in Lost Ark

In Lost Ark, an MMORPG by Smilegate RPG and Amazon Games, emoting is a fun way to communicate with fellow players. Additionally, some emotes are also necessary for quests, as you occasionally have to use emotes in response to some NPCs.

One of these emotes is the “Cute” emote. This emote is purchasable from one of the game’s many islands, with this vendor found in Peyto. In Peyto, you’ll have to find a merchant named Yurei, who sells the “Cute” emote for you.

Here is the location of Peyto Island:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here is the location of Yurei:

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can purchase the “Cute” emote for 5,000 Silver. Silver is the main currency of Lost Ark and is easily obtainable by doing quests, dungeons, or defeating enemies. There are plenty of other reasons to visit Peyto Island, so be sure to stop by to obtain the Island Token, quests, materials, and daily rewards as well.

That's all you need to know about obtaining the "Cute" emote in Lost Ark. There are plenty of other emotes you can pick up from vendors across several islands, so be sure to keep an eye out for different emotes you need.