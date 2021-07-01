How to get the Dark Desires and Heart of a Thief commendations in Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life

In the final chapter of Dark Brethren, the fourth Tall Tale of Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life, you’ll have a near encounter with the Dark Brethren court. Once you slide down a water stream, you’ll emerge and be in dangerous proximity of the court members in mid-meeting. During this small sequence, you can earn two commendations in one fell swoop: Dark Desires and Heart of a Thief.

How to earn the Dark Desires commendation

To get the Dark Desires commendation, all you have to simply do is eavesdrop on the conversation. Baddies from the Sea of Thieves universe will converse with Davy Jones from the Pirates of the Caribbean films to plot their joining of the two worlds. This conversation should last about three or four minutes — they will disappear in a puff of smoke, and by listening to the whole exchange, you’ll earn the Dark Desires commendation.

How to earn the Heart of a Thief commendation

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now that the Dark Brethren court is gone, go to the right of the table and some piles of gold. There will be five blocks you can spin, and this will correspond with the five Siren Murals you have been looking for through the whole Tall Tale. From left to right, change the blocks to match the glowing object from each mural, in the order you found them. The order is as follows:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Shark

Merfolk

Trident

Diamonds

Ship

Screenshot by Gamepur

A small door will open, and the Dead Man’s Chest Key will be behind it. Take it to the Dead Man’s Chest, which you may recognize from the movies, sitting behind the table. Open it to find some parchment and earn the Heart of a Thief commendation.