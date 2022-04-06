How to get the Datacard in Canto Bight in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

A few missions into Episode VIII: The Last Jedi in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Finn and Rose find their way to the casino town of Canto Bight. Here you can find a Datacard collectible one of the many items you will tracking down in the game. Datacards are used, along with some studs, to purchase extras, like lightsaber baguettes or, more importantly, stud multipliers. Here’s where to find the Datacard on Canto Bight in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

On a balcony in a back alley

Screenshot by Gamepur

Shortly after entering the city from the spaceship landing spot, there is a dead end alley in Canto Bight. If you find an alley with a treasure chest sitting open with a Kyber Brick in it, which triggers the Canto Bight Boys fight when you approach it, that’s the correct alley. Once in it, and no longer under attack, using a character with a grapple hook, like a Hero or an Astromech, aim at the orange grapple points on the walls above the alley.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are multiple points that you can reach with the grapple hook from ground level. Once in the air, navigate until you can grapple to the spot directly above the balcony where the Datacard is sitting. Once you get yourself above it you can drop down and collect the Datacard. The game won’t prompt you to use the grapple spots from the ground level unless you in very specific spots, so it’s best to use a character you can sim down sights with and manually aim at the grapple spots.