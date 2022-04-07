How to get the Datacard in Crait Outpost in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Datacards are an important collectible in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. These items allow you to purchase extras, which includes the all important stud multipliers, as long as you have enough studs. There are 19 in total, spread across the open-world sections on the different planets throughout the galaxy. Players will find themselves in the Crait Outpost on Crait late into Episode VIII: The Last Jedi, after playing through a mission as Finn and Rose. Here’s where the Daracard in Crait Outpost is in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

In the upper corner of the main hanger

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Datacard in Crait Outpost is located in the northwest corner of the main hanger, where you spawn in upon arrival. The Datacard is in an elevated position, sitting on a ventilation system. Head to the west side of the hanger where there is a series of scaffoldings that you can climb on. Take them to the highest one, which will put you just within reach of the Datacard.

You will need a hero character in order to grapple to the Datacard, so use someone like Finn or Leia from the Original Trilogy. The grapple spot is slightly too far to reach from the scaffolding, so you will need to jump towards the Datacard and use the grapple ability while in the air. Once you grapple over, you can collect the Datacard.