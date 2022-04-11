How to get the Datacard in Stalgasin Hive on Genosis in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga features many types of collectibles, including the important Datacards. These Datacards are used to purchase helpful extras, like stud multipliers and the universal translator, which makes it so all characters speak all languages. These cards are hidden in the free play areas on different planets throughout the galaxy. Here is where to find the Datacard in Stalgasin Hive on Genosis in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

On a cliffside edge

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Datacard in the Stalgasin Hive is located on the southeast side of a plateau in the center of the map. you will first arrive on Genosis about halfway through Episode II: The Attack of the Clones. The Datacard is on the side of plateau and in order to reach it you will need to navigate to the western side of the plateau.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here, you will need to use a scavenger character to use the net launcher to make a path upwards. Then using a Jedi or another acrobatic character, follow the path down and around the cliffside until you reach where the Datacard is. You will be a bit above the card, but can easily drop down and reach it once over there. If you miss the jump, you can return to the starting area on the west side and try again.