How to get the Datacard in the Sith Citadel on Exegol in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga takes you across the galaxy, to relive the stories told in the main Star Wars film saga. One of the planets you will find yourself on is Exegol, the hidden Sith planet in the outskirts of the galaxy. You unlock Exegol late into Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, as that is where the final battle takes place. You don’t explore the open-world section of Exegol, the Sith Citadel, during the main story, so you will need to comeback during free play. Datacards are used to unlock extras, like stud multipliers. Here’s where you can find the Datacard in the Sith Citadel on Exegol in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

On a pipe, up towards the ceiling

Screenshot by Gamepur

After landing on Exegol you will take an elevator down into the underground area. After walking a short distance, you will find yourself in a large room, where there is a Snoke cloning machine. Go up the stairs and head to the southern part of the walkway. There is a rope you can jump to here. Climb the rope and jump onto the pipe above the room. The Datacard is on the far end of the pipe, so you will need to walk across it in order to claim the Datacard. This doesn’t require any specific character skills to reach, although using someone with a higher jump like a Jedi might make it a bit easier.