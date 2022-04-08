Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, like the Lego games before it, is filled with different item to collect. With over 1,000 Kyber Crystals, hundreds of characters, and dozens of ships, there is no end to the items to collect. One collect, the Datacard, is much rarer, with only 19 in the game. Datacards are needed to purchase extras, which includes fun things like turning lightsabers into baguettes. Extras also includes stud multipliers, which are a necessary purchase if you want to unlock everything the game has to offer. Here’s how to get the Datacard in the Uscru District on Coruscant in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Use the force to jump over to it

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will first arrive on Coruscant in Episode I: The Phantom Menace, but you won’t find yourself in the Uscru District until Episode II: Attack of the Clones. After chasing down Padmé’s would be assassin, Obi-Wan finds himself in the Uscru District. The Datacard in located in the southern part of the map, in the center. There is a round area past a short gap. You will need to use a Jedi or a Sith to jump onto a small round platform and then jump over to the round platform. If you made it to this point, you will have some Jedi’s unlocked, including Obi-Wan, who you will be playing as during the story section of this area. After that just walk around to the backside of the building to pick up the Datacard.