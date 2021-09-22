How to get the Deer Hat in Kena: Bridge of Spirits

The Deer Hat is one of the more difficult hats to obtain in Kena: Bridge of Spirits. This hat has its own little puzzle to solve before it can be obtained. This puzzle requires three owl statues. These statues might not be obvious to some and they are spread out. Luckily, they are all within a short distance of where they need to be placed. Here is how to obtain the hat.

Go to the Guardian Tree

The door to the Guardian Tree is on the opposite side of where you first enter the Forgotten Forest. You will be looking for a large door with four altars in front of it. If you have cleared any of the shrines, some of the altars might be on fire. Follow the path to the left and keep going. It will eventually loop around to where the Guardian Tree door is. Check the image below to make sure you have the right location.

Collect the owl statues

To the right of the Guardian Tree door is an area for three statues. This is where the owl statues will go. The first one is along the path to the left of the Guardian Tree Door. Follow the path until you see a downed tree. The statue is next to it.

The second statue is to the right of the Guardian Tree door. There is a path, but you won’t be taking it. Find the tree stump and head into the grass to the left of it. There will now be a dirt trail to follow. Stick to the left and you will see the statue above some rocks along the dirt path.

For the last statue, head to the right of the Guardian Tree door again. This time, stay on the path and when it forks, go to the right. Follow the path until you reach the cliff. The statue is resting on the cliff. Make sure to have the Rot Spirits bring each of the statues to their resting spot next to the Guardian Tree door.