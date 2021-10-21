How to get the DeLorean Time Machine in Rocket League

It might be Spooky Season, but it’s also that time of year when people celebrate Back to the Future. The classic movies, starring Michael J Fox as the temporal teleporting Marty McFly, have been a major hit with audiences for years. The iconic time machine at the center of the stories is built around a DeLorean, one of the coolest cars to ever exist.

The car is once again available in Rocket League, although for a limited time. The Back to the Future Bundle will be available in the Rocket League Item Shop for 1100 Credits beginning October 21 and lasting until October 25. Players who already own the Back to the Future Bundle can purchase an Upgrade bundle for 300 Credits to add the new Reel Life Decal and DeLorean Time Machine Wheels (Black Painted).

The bundle features all the content from its previous release, but with the addition of a new Reel Life Decal for the DeLorean Time Machine and DeLorean Time Machine Wheels Painted Black. Take a look at everything included in the bundle below: