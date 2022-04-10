How to get the Diamondguard Sword in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The Diamondguard Sword is only for those who stand by the great Queen Butt Stallion. This magnificent blade of legend offers a powerful ability for those who dare to wield it. This weapon deals random elemental damage with each hit. On top of that, it increases your status effect application chance by 10% with each hit and it stacks up to five times. Keep meleeing enemies and you can stack a lot of status effects on them. Here is how you can get the Diamondguard Sword in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Diamondguard Sword is a pretty elusive weapon thanks to it being a world drop. This means that it can drop from any notable loot source in the game. Notable loot sources include things like bosses, minibosses, chests, and even normal enemies. Pretty much anything in the Wonderlands that can get drop loot can drop this weapon. Farming this weapon is pretty easy, however, and it can be done while you farm for other weapons.

The farming location for this weapon takes a while to reach because you need to complete the campaign first. Once you beat the campaign, you will gain access to the Chaos Chamber. In the Chaos Chamber, you will go through randomized dungeon encounters and fight both a miniboss and a normal boss. The Diamondguard Sword has the highest chance to drop from any of the minibosses in the Chaos Chamber. Minibosses will spawn in any room that has an obelisk. You can also use your crystals on the melee weapon rabbit statue at the end of your run for a higher chance of getting the sword as well. As always, we recommend raising your Loot Luck stat before going into the Chaos Chamber. This will increase your chances of getting legendary gear to drop. You can increase your Loot Luck by finding Lucky Dice, completing the Shrine of Aaron G, and equipping gear that increases the stat.