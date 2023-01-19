How to get the Draconic Time Crystal and how it works in Fire Emblem Engage

As you play through Fire Emblem Engage, your main character will encounter the Draconic Time Crystal after a specific chapter in the story, relatively early on. The exact reason or way to use it won’t be shared immediately, but it won’t remain a mystery for long. When the Draconic Time Crystal becomes available, it will become a crucial item for you to use during the game. Here’s what you need to know about how to use the Draconic Time Crystal and when you can unlock it in Fire Emblem Engage.

When does the Draconic Time Crystal unlock in Fire Emblem Engage

The Draconic Time Crystal, also known as the Time Crystal, becomes available shortly after finding it in Chapter 3, following the battle at your mother’s palace. It will appear on the ground after this battle, and Vander finds it on the ground. It did not belong to any of your allies, so Vander gives it to your character. After the first turn during the Chapter 4 battle, A Land in Bloom, you can use it during a battle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to use the Draconic Time Crystal in Fire Emblem Engage

You use the Time Crystal by opening up the menu during a fight. You typically want to do it after making a mistake during a battle or after an ally has fallen. If this happens, open up the menu, and you’ll find Time Crystal as an available option.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You won’t go back to a specific turn. Instead, you will have every move made by your party and enemy, and you can select where you want to go. You can go back to the very start of a battle or back a single turn. The choice is up to you. However, the Time Crystal has limited uses in every battle, so don’t think you can use it whenever you want. Once the Time Crystal has been used up in a battle, you won’t be able to use it until the next fight.