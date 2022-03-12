There are numerous different ships you can equip in Lost Ark, each with a different effect while you sail in Lost Ark. The Eurus Ship in particular is one of the fastest ships you can obtain in Lost Ark, and you can get it completely free by completing some Una’s Tasks. Here’s how to get the Eurus Ship in Lost Ark.

To get the Eurus Ship in Lost Ark, you need to go to Peyto Island and complete the daily quests there. You can reach Una’s Tasks menu by hitting “Alt+J” on your keyboard, which will bring up the lists of daily quests you can complete. Locate the one in Peyto and accept it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Take a look at the right side of the screen. You’ll notice a section named “Reputation Status.” You gain 10 reputation every time you complete the quest. Every time you max out your reputation bar, you can head to the “Reputation Status” bar on the top of the Una’s Tasks menu.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you complete the Peyto daily enough, you’ll get the Fast Sailing Spirit: Eurus ship to use. This is an easy way to get a fast ship, all for free.

How to complete Ride Like the Wind daily quest

You can complete the Ride Like the Wind daily quest by heading to Peyto. Once you arrive at Peyto, head towards the glowing circle at the entrance. As soon as you land there, you will begin the next part of the quest.

The next part of the quest is to simply head to three different islands and drop off guests there. When you head to each island, you just need to walk in another glowing circle to drop the guests off. These three islands are Revelry Row, Turtle Island, and Tortoyk.

Here are the locations of all three islands:

Screenshot by Gamepur

The top right island is Turtle Island, and directly below is Tortoyk. After that, head to the left and go to Revelry Row. This is the most efficient route to complete this daily.

That’s all you need to know about getting the Eurus ship in Lost Ark! Make sure to complete this set of dailies if you go sailing often.