How to get the Fall Guys Bean-117 backpack in Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Halo and Fall Guys are two franchises with plenty of potential for cosmetics and customization. The two are collaborating on some special armor pieces and costumes, and Halo: The Master Chief Collection is now offering the chance to literally carry around a Fall Guys mascot on your back.

Fall Guys Bean-117 backpack – how to unlock

Halo 3 has had back attachments in The Master Chief Collection for a little over a year now, and the latest addition sticks a second Spartan right back there. There’s some major “don’t talk to me or my son ever again” energy with this cosmetic, and if you want that energy for yourself, it’s easy to get.

As stated on the official Halo Twitter account, all you need to do to unlock this backpack, dubbed Bean-117, is to log into The Master Chief collection “anytime to find it in your inventory.” It’s available as of Wednesday, June 29. The tweet doesn’t mention any sort of expiration date on Bean-117, but at least it’s easy to unlock.

Bean-117 reporting for duty! Celebrate the heroic partnership of Halo and Fall Guys with this fun Halo 3 back attachment in MCC. Log in anytime to find it in your inventory! pic.twitter.com/RIThyGRfZI — Halo (@Halo) June 29, 2022

Halo crossover cosmetics in Fall Guys – how to unlock

Bean-117 is something of a reciprocal cosmetic for The Mast Chief Collection, as Fall Guys’ own Spartan Showdown event is about to kick off. From Thursday, June 30 through Monday, July 4, Fall Guys players will be able to participate in special challenges and earn Halo-themed costume pieces for their Fall Guys beans. These include a Master Chief skin, Arbiter skin, Grunt skin, and Spartan cat helmet. Those who would rather just open their wallets and grab the new cosmetics off the shelf can also purchase them from the in-game store during the event.

This is all in celebration of Fall Guy’s recent free-to-play launch, bringing the game to Xbox consoles for the first time. You won’t find it on Game Pass because it’s totally free for everyone on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.