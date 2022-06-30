Fall Guys Halo Spartan Showdown event guide – challenges, rewards, and dates

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is celebrating its release on Xbox and Switch and going free to play with an extended weekend crossover event with Halo. The Spartan Showdown event will see players completing challenges and nabbing brand new rewards themed around the much-loved Halo series and its protagonist Master Chief. Read on for details on what to expect once the event commences.

Related: Master Chief and other Halo-themed skins coming to Fall Guys

When is the Fall Guys Spartan Showdown event happening?

New players drawn in by the new console releases will have an opportunity to get used to the chaos of Fall Guys before being thrown in at the deep end with the Spartan Showdown event. It started on June 30 and will run until July 4. That means players will have five days to check out the new content and nab those rewards until they’re sealed away in the vault again. The skins may show up in the shop from time to time in the future though, so keep your eyes peeled.

All challenges in the Fall Guys Spartan Showdown event

There are 10 challenges available to complete in the Spartan Showdown event, and each one will net you 100 points. Here they are, along with the number of times you’ll need to do the action to complete the challenge:

All rewards in the Fall Guys Spartan Showdown event

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are five rewards available to earn for players who earn point completing the Spartan Showdown challenges. These will be unlocked automatically as you earn the requisite amount of points.

Spartan at Heart nickname (100 points)

200 Kudos (200 points)

Spartan nameplate (500 points)

AI Construct pattern (700 points)

Purrfect Helmet (1000 points)

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are also five brand new themed items available to purchase from the store for Show-Bucks, the premium currency of Fall Guys. As such, this essentially means that these items are most easily purchasable with real-world money, so make sure you’re not breaking the bank before you cash in for some Show-Bucks. Here are the Spartan Showdown offerings in the shop: