How to get the Fire Talisman in Sifu

So you’ve beaten Sifu’s final boss Yang and finished the game. Now what? Well, we’re getting into spoiler territory here, so consider this your spoiler warning before we start talking about the game’s five Talismans.

When you finish Sifu, the ending will imply that showing mercy is the real path you should take. In order to get each Talisman, you’ll need to spare its associated boss. As you’d expect, Sean is the embodiment of the Fire Talisman. Head to the second level, The Club, to get started.

First, you’ll need to know how to beat Sean the Fighter, since you can’t get the Talisman until the second stage of the fight. You can go ham with pole weapons in the first stage, but be sure to focus on parries and counters in the second to build up and break his structure meter. When it shatters, do not initiate a takedown.

Instead, wait for Sean to recover. When he does, his structure meter will reduce just a bit, but you can fill it back up again pretty quickly with a few more good hits. Once he breaks a second time, you’ll get a new prompt to spare him. Do so, and you’ll walk away from the fight as the bigger person — and you’ll earn the Fire Talisman for doing so.