How to get the Flame of the Fell God incantation in Elden Ring

If you want to release your inner demon, look no further than the Flame of the Fell God incantation. This spell lets forth a massive fireball that slowly floats toward enemies. When it hits, it explodes into a massive ball of flames that catches the area on fire. There is nothing that compares to bathing your enemies in fire. Here is how you can get your hands on the Flame of the Fell God incantation in Elden Ring.

To obtain this incantation, you first need to make your way to Liurnia. There are two ways that you can reach this area. You can either go through Stormveil Castle by defeating both Margit and Godrick. This will allow you to exit through the back of the castle. You can also take the path that runs along the castle near the broken bridge to the east. This will lead to the same area that the previous way does without the need of fighting the two bosses.

Once you reach this area, make your way northwest to the Malefactor’s Evergaol. You can find it by traveling along the road south from the Lake of Liurnia. Enter the Malefactor’s Evergaol and you will need to fight Adan, Thief of Fire. He will periodically use the spell during your fight. After you defeat Adan, Thief of Fire, he will automatically drop the incantation for you.