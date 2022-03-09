How to get the Forgefall sharpshot bow in Horizon Forbidden West

There are three different kinds of bows to use in Horizon Forbidden West, each having its advantages. In the case of sharpshot bows, they are the closest thing the game has to a sniper. These long range weapons are slow reloading, but deal good damage and give you a zoomed in advantage. Here is how to get the best sharpshot bow in the game, the Forgefall.

Forgefall is a legendary tier sharpshot bow that can only be obtained at The Maw of the Arena. To buy it, you need to accumulate 80 total arena medals. You can only get them by completing arena challenges. Each one has a time limit that for you to kill all machines in the arena.

When you buy the Forgefall, you are getting a sharpshot bow that immediately gives you 25% draw speed boost and 10% more concentration damage. After upgrading, there are perks for 25% more overdrawn damage, 15% aerial damage, and 10% shocked enemy damage.

It also has three coils at purchase with up to five available once upgraded.

The arrows that can be used are advanced precision, plasma precision, and advanced plasma arrows. This makes the Forgefall easily one of the best weapons for dealing tear damage.