How to get the Frenzied Wrath legendary amulet in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

If you are a fan of the companions that the various classes get and want to buff them up to be the amazing defenders they are, you will want to get your hands on the Frenzied Wrath amulet. This item increases the damage dealt by all of your companions by 20% each time you get a kill. This effect stacks up to five times which can make your little buddies extremely powerful. Here is how you can get the Frenzied Wrath legendary amulet in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

You can obtain the Frenzied Wrath from anywhere in the game. This is because, like most legendary weapons in the Wonderlands, the Frenzied Wrath is a world drop. World drop items can drop from any notable loot source in the game like minibosses, bosses, chests, Lucky Dice, and pretty much anything else that can drop loot. Like most legendary items, you can also farm a specific enemy to get the Frenzied Wrath.

If you are looking to farm the Frenzied Wrath, you will need to wait some time. This is because the item drops from one of the late-game bosses; Knight Mare. Knight Mare is the twisted combination of an undead soldier and Queen Butt Stallion that you fight at the end of Ossu-Gol Necropolis. After beating this boss, you can use the Hall of Heroes fast travel point to farm it. Remember, before farming for legendary items, make use to increase your Loot Luck stat. This can be done by finding Lucky Dice, completing the Shrine of Aaron G, and by equipping gear that increases the stat.