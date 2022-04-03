How to get the Frying Pan legendary melee weapon in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The Frying Pan is an obvious nod to PUBG. This legendary melee weapon is one of the many you can find across the Wonderlands. What makes this weapon special is its two abilities. The first ability this weapon has is called Frying Pan and it makes it so you reflect 90% of the bullets fired at you while you are melee attacking an enemy. While the weapon is holstered, the percentage drops to 15%. The second ability is called Echo. This ability makes it so your melee attacks deal bonus damage based on all the non-melee damage you dealt over the past 10 seconds. Here is how you can get the Frying Pan legendary melee weapon in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

The great thing about farming the Frying Pan is that it is considered a world drop. World drop legendary items are ones that can drop from any notable loot source. This means bosses, badass enemies, and chests can all drop these items. This also makes it harder to obtain the specific item you are looking for since there are no notable enemies that have a higher drop chance for the Frying Pan.

The best way to farm for legendary items that are world drops is to farm bosses, minibosses, and the Chaos Chamber. You can easily farm the different bosses and minibosses by going to their spawn location and quitting the game each time you defeat them. When you go back into the game, you will be outside the boss arena and can immediately jump back in to try again. One of the best ways to get legendary melee weapons is to complete Chaos Chamber runs. At the end of a run, you can select the barfing rabbit statue for melee weapons for an increased chance at a legendary melee weapon.