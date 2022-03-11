How to get the Gargoyle’s Blackblade in Elden Ring

Dealing with gargoyles is never a fun thing. If you’ve tried to fight the Valiant Gargoyles in Nokron you would know that gargoyles are pretty nasty creatures. While these creatures might be annoying, they do sometimes gift you some pretty great weapons. Take the Gargoyle’s Blackblade. This greatsword deals natural holy damage which is great when you are dealing with the undead. Here is where you can find the Gargoyle’s Blackblade in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Getting this weapon can be a bit tricky but you can obtain it pretty early on in your game from the Caelid region. While it is possible to ride there are on your horse, you can easily teleport there if you follow D’s questline. If you choose to ride to where the weapon is, you will need to go to the far northeastern corner of Caelid. This is where you can find the Bestial Sanctum. If you choose to teleport there, you will need to do the following steps for D’s quest.

Talk to D outside of Summonwater Village.

Defeat the Tibia Mariner in Summonwater Village.

Talk to D either in Roundtable Hold or in Summonwater Village to get the location of the telporter that takes you to the Bestial Sanctum.

Teleport to Bestial Sanctum from the telporter behind the Third Church of Marika in Mistwood.

Once you reach the Bestial Sanctum, you will notice a massive gargoyle outside the building. This gargoyle is the Black Blade Kindred boss. Defeating this boss will get you the Gargoyle’s Blackblade. Be careful, because this enemy hits extremely hard, especially at lower levels. You can easily cheese this boss if you use magic by standing inside the Bestial Sanctum when it attacks. Most of the attacks will miss you and the others can easily be dodged as you shoot magic through the crack in the door.